Don’t cancel your IRCTC e-ticket! Full refunds to be provided

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the cancellation of passenger train services due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, passengers are now raising concerns over the refunds and cancellation of e-tickets.

Recently, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which is the official e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, issued a statement saying that passengers have raised their doubts regarding the cancellation of e-tickets subsequent to the halting of passenger train services.

The corporation said that for the cancelled passenger train services, refund on e-tickets is full and automatic. Therefore, in this case, the cancellation exercise is not required on the part of the user.

According to IRCTC, if a user cancels his/her e-ticket in situations of train cancellations over Indian Railways network, there are chances that he/she may get less refund. Hence, it is being advised to Indian Railways passengers not to cancel e-tickets on their own for those train services, which have been cancelled by Indian Railways.

IRCTC further said that the train services that have been cancelled by the national transporter can be seen on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES). The refund amount of cancelled services will be credited automatically to the user account that was used for booking the e-ticket. Moreover, no charges will be deducted by Indian Railways in case of train cancellations, it added.

