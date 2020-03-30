Tailors State Association appeal to PM, CM

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Tailors Association has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to help tailors who too are affected by the Government’s call to nation lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus.

Tailors too are daily wagers like construction workers. If they do not work for a day, they will be facing severe hardship to lead their lives. Now, as tailors have shut down their shops following the lockdown for days together, the situation is very miserable.

Citing all the above, Tailors Association President K.S. Anand, General Secretary B. Vasanth and Mysuru President Jagdish Kuthnikar have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, via e-mail, to do the needful with regards to the tailors as done in case of construction workers.

