Tailors State Association appeal to PM, CM
News

Tailors State Association appeal to PM, CM

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Tailors Association has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to help tailors who too are affected by the Government’s call to nation lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus.

Tailors too are daily wagers like construction workers. If they do not work for a day, they will be facing severe hardship to lead their lives. Now, as tailors have shut down their shops following the lockdown for days together, the situation is very miserable.

Citing all the above, Tailors Association President K.S. Anand, General Secretary B. Vasanth and Mysuru President Jagdish Kuthnikar have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, via e-mail, to do the needful with regards to the tailors as done in case of construction workers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching