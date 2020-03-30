Lions express gratitude towards Corona Warriors of Mysuru

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a noble gesture towards Corona Warriors of city, many associations and organisations and even many individuals are doing their bit to assure them that ‘we stand by you.’

Adding to that list are Lions International Region-3 Zone-1 President Ln. J. Lokesh, Ln. M.S. Mohan and Unnathi who are distributing food and water bottles to Policemen, Home Guards and K.R. Hospital staff who are working day and night fighting against the dreaded pandemic.

Also, Lions Club of Mysore West provided necessary materials to Doctors working at the K.R. Hospital. Materials worth Rs.1.25 lakh including 400 N95 masks, 200 bedspread and pillow covers were handed over to the K.R. Hospital doctors at Lions School in Gokulam on Sunday. K.R. Hospital Surgery HoD N.Dinesh, RMO In-Charge Dr. Mohan, Lions West President Mahesh Rao, School Trustee Gururaj, Paramjith, Ali Vagh, Santhosh Kumar and Rabindranath were present on the occasion.