BJP top brass mulls on appointing BSY as Maharashtra Governor

August 4, 2020

Bengaluru: With the BJP Central leadership said to be seriously considering change of leadership in the State, the party top brass is reportedly working on a gubernatorial position for B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) and post him as Maharashtra Governor.

According to reliable sources, Yediyurappa is likely to be replaced as Karnataka CM after Aug.15 and will in all probability, be appointed as the Governor of neighbouring Maharashtra.

In order to placate Yediyurappa, the party top brass is said to be considering inducting BSY’s elder son B.Y. Raghavendra, the MP from Shivamogga in the Union Cabinet and field his (BSY) younger son B.Y. Vijayendra from Shikaripura Assembly segment after Yediyurappa quits the seat. Incidentally, Vijayendra was recently appointed as one of the ten Vice-Presidents of the State BJP.

The BJP Central leadership is reportedly looking for an alternative leader having leadership qualities akin to Yediyurappa in the BJP camp from Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, to which the CM belongs to, the sources further said.