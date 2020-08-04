BJP top brass mulls on appointing BSY as Maharashtra Governor
News

BJP top brass mulls on appointing BSY as Maharashtra Governor

August 4, 2020

Bengaluru: With the BJP Central leadership said to be seriously considering change of leadership in the State, the party top brass is reportedly working on a gubernatorial position for B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) and post him as Maharashtra Governor.

According to reliable sources, Yediyurappa is likely to be replaced as Karnataka CM after Aug.15 and will in all probability, be appointed as the Governor of neighbouring Maharashtra.

In order to placate Yediyurappa, the party top brass is said to be considering inducting BSY’s elder son B.Y. Raghavendra, the MP from Shivamogga in the Union Cabinet and field his (BSY) younger son B.Y. Vijayendra from Shikaripura Assembly segment after Yediyurappa quits the seat. Incidentally, Vijayendra was recently appointed as one of the ten Vice-Presidents of the State BJP.

The BJP Central leadership is reportedly looking for an alternative leader having leadership qualities akin to Yediyurappa in the BJP camp from Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, to which the CM belongs to, the sources further said.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “BJP top brass mulls on appointing BSY as Maharashtra Governor”

  1. Mohammed Khasimi says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    First thing is why should he be replaced? If the central leadership has a valid reason, then why are they giving ministerial breath to one son and assembly seat to another? What happen to BJP’s anti-Parivarwaad?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching