BJP’s Janotsava rally postponed to Sept.10
News

BJP’s Janotsava rally postponed to Sept.10

September 8, 2022

Bengaluru: After several postponements, the BJP’s Janotsava rally (now renamed as Janaspandana rally), marking the first anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai Government in the State, is finally scheduled to take place at Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district on Sept.10.

The rally was first scheduled to take place on July 28  marking the completion of one year of Bommai Government. But it had to be postponed after tension gripped the State following the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

The party, then rescheduled the rally to Sept. 8. But it had to be postponed again following the sudden demise of Forest Minister Umesh Katti on Sept. 6 night.

The BJP on Wednesday afternoon decided to hold the rally on Sept.11, but hours later, it yet again re-scheduled the rally late night yesterday, by advancing it by a day.

Now the rally is finally scheduled to take place on Sept.10 at Doddaballapur, with no change in venue. However, the rally has been renamed as Janaspandana, according to sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching