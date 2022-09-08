BJP’s Janotsava rally postponed to Sept.10

September 8, 2022

Bengaluru: After several postponements, the BJP’s Janotsava rally (now renamed as Janaspandana rally), marking the first anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai Government in the State, is finally scheduled to take place at Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district on Sept.10.

The rally was first scheduled to take place on July 28 marking the completion of one year of Bommai Government. But it had to be postponed after tension gripped the State following the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

The party, then rescheduled the rally to Sept. 8. But it had to be postponed again following the sudden demise of Forest Minister Umesh Katti on Sept. 6 night.

The BJP on Wednesday afternoon decided to hold the rally on Sept.11, but hours later, it yet again re-scheduled the rally late night yesterday, by advancing it by a day.

Now the rally is finally scheduled to take place on Sept.10 at Doddaballapur, with no change in venue. However, the rally has been renamed as Janaspandana, according to sources.