Dasara-2022: Police to heighten security to ensure law and order during festivities

September 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara fast approaching, the Police Department is preparing to provide elaborate security to ensure that the festival passes off smoothly and without any untoward incidents taking place.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law and Order – Alok Kumar, on instructions from Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood, has already held a meeting with top Police officials in Mysuru and has instructed the Police officials to be prepared for Dasara bandobust.

Following the instructions, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta is in constant touch with the heads of all Police Stations, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), Mounted Police, State Intelligence Branch and other Police wings.

The City Top Cop, who is planning to provide foolproof security during the festivities by drawing forces from the District Police unit, officials and staff of all Police Stations coming under the Southern Range, has also given instructions to the Palace security officials too.

As Dasara was celebrated in a simple and traditional manner for the past two years owing to COVID pandemic, inflow of tourists to Mysuru was less and the Jumboo Savari was held inside the Palace premises with limited guests.

This year, the State Government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a grand manner and tourists from across the country and abroad are expected to arrive in Mysuru. Hence, the Police are preparing to prevent crowding of people, which may cause untoward incidents.

Steps are being taken to see that CCTV cameras and lights installed inside and outside the Mysore Palace, on Jumboo Savari routes, Torchlight Parade Grounds, Chamundi Hill, prominent city roads, circles and junctions are functioning correctly.

Preparations are also being made to install Door Frame Metal Detectors and CCTV cameras at various places including the Dasara inauguration place atop Chamundi Hill, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Wrestling Arena and venues of Food Mela, Yuva Sambhrama, Yuva Dasara, Dasara Sports and Dasara Cultural Programmes.

Dog Squad will also be pressed into service and the Police have been instructed to keep a hawk-eye vigil on the entry and exit points of the city. The City Top Cop has also instructed to install CCTV cameras in hotels, lodges, service apartments, Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, tourist spots and in crowded places such as Bus Stands, Railway Station, theatres, commercial establishments and markets and to ensure that the CCTVs are working.

Check-posts will be established on all Highways connecting Mysuru and 24 hours vigil will be kept on all vehicles entering and exiting Mysuru. Rowdies and anti-social elements will be paraded and instructions will be given to them to stay away from anti-social activities.

The Police are also collecting information about the arrival of Dasara guests, VIPs, VVIPs, noted artists and others for Dasara and foreign students staying in city are being monitored.

The Police are also preparing to provide security to the Governor, Chief Minister, Union Ministers, High Court and Supreme Court Judges on their arrival to city and also for their smooth movement on city roads.

Police personnel drawn from other districts will be given instructions about their duties and responsibilities. Senior Police officials will be holding a meeting in city soon and will inspect the security arrangements.