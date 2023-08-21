Blood donation camp held

August 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Minhaj Welfare Foundation (MWF) is a global humanitarian aid organisation committed to supporting the poor and needy in marginalised communities by ensuring their basic human rights, providing children access to basic healthcare and promoting sustainable socio-economic development in communities.

A free medical camp and blood donation camp was recently organised at Sahara School for Children with Special Needs in Udayagiri. The camp ensured that potential donors undergo testing before blood donation and only those fit and with an adequate haemoglobin level were eligible to donate blood. This careful screening ensured safety of donors.

The MWF’s initiative to organise free blood donation camps is a commendable effort to save lives and promote well-being within the community, embodying the spirit of humanitarianism and the teachings of Islam.

Founded by Dr. Muhammed Tahir Ul Qadri in 1989, MWF has established 93 branches worldwide. In India, it operates under the name Minhaj Interfaith and Welfare Foundation and is actively involved in serving humanity across every State and district in the country.

During the COVID-19 pande-mic, MWF played a crucial role in providing oxygen supply, feeding the needy, offering relief to flood-affected families, conducting health check-up camps and promoting peace.