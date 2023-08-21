MoU for cyber security centre of excellence

August 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), Mysuru’s inaugural Cyber Security Institute, has partnered with multinational IT firms Apar People World and Otomeyt World, headquartered in Bengaluru. This collaboration’s objective is to establish a centre of excellence for cyber security both in Bengaluru and globally.

India holds the unfortunate rank of the second most susceptible country to cyber attacks. The previous year alone saw a staggering 13.9 lakh cyber attacks. Sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, Government institutions, banking, and retail have particularly borne the brunt of these attacks.

Within this year, a recorded count of 1,800 cyber crimes has been documented in Mysuru city. Present statistics underscore the need for over 40,000 cyber security professionals in India. Raising awareness about cyber technology remains pivotal in curtailing the misuse of technological advancements.

ISAC, a public-private partnership entity overseen by the Ministry of Education, is actively engaged in offering essential training, technological support, complementary systems and skilled experts in the realm of cyber security, led by Group Captain P. Anand Naidu (Retd.), the organisation’s Director.

ISAC has already been collaborating with prestigious engineering colleges across Karnataka to train numerous students in this field. ISAC has established MoUs with various Ministries within the Government of India. Additionally, ISAC manages and maintains the esteemed National Security Database (NSD) programme, ensuring the development of next-generation cyber security professionals and leaders in alignment with NSD standards.

Christopher Raju, CEO of Oto-meyt World, a prominent software and HR solution company, highlighted that the programme not only imparts training but also certifies professionals in global workplace ethics.