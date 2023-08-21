Three-day CAVA Mela begins

August 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day annual CAVA Mela-2023, an art expo organised by the Government-run Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) began at the CAVA premises in Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Noted visual artist and writer

Suresh Jayaram and artist Indu Antony jointly inaugurated the Expo by cutting the tape. The Expo, organised by Kuncha Kavya Cultural Committee of the Academy, features Photographs, Sculptures, Models, Prototypes, Paintings, Caricatures and a variety of other art works prepared by CAVA students with the theme ‘Kasadinda Rasa’ (worthy things out of waste).

CAVA Dean A. Devaraj, noted artists C. Jayasimha, Surekha and others were present on the occasion.

The three-day expo is open for public during College hours and will conclude on Aug.23.