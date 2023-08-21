Ex-servicemen to get treatment at discounted charges at Kamakshi Hospital

August 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Independence Day celebrations, the city’s Kamakshi Hospital will be providing treatment at discounted charges to Ex-servicemen, said the Hospital’s Managing Trustee Dr. M. Mahesh Shenoy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the programme to honour 77 Ex-Servicemen and brave women, organised under the joint aegis of Media TV, Builders Association of India (BAI) and Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT), at MBCT Sabha Bhavan near Sterling Theatre on Akkamahadevi Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that the country celebrated the 77th Independence Day on Aug. 15, 2023, he said that the sacrifice made by our Soldiers for the sake of the country cannot be forgotten.

Noting that it is a matter of pride to honour our brave Soldiers and warriors who laid down their lives for the country’s Independence and while defending the country’s borders, he said that Kamakshi Hospital is rendering a small service by offering treatment to Ex-servicemen at discounted charges. He called upon all eligible Ex-servicemen to avail this opportunity by presenting their valid ID cards.

Marking the 77th Independence Day, a total of 77 Ex-servicemen and brave women were honoured on the occasion.

Nirmala Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. M. Basavaraju, Raghavendra of Bhamy’s Construction, Entrepreneur Channappaji, Media TV Managing Director Nanjundaswamy, BAI Mysuru Chapter President Nagaraj V. Bairy, K.P. Divakar, Dr. Suresh, Ravigowda, Chikkanna, Vishwanath Shastri, M.V. Sridhar, Arun and others were present during the programme.