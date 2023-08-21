Artists protest against atrocities on women through paintings

August 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning atrocities on women across the country, a few artists took to paint and brush to register their protest during the workshop on drawing the portraits of Sowjanya, organised by the Federation of Progressive Organisations in front of Kukkarahalli Lake Gate yesterday.

The event was inaugurated by city-based artist Badal Nanjundaswamy by writing ‘Justice’ on the canvas.

Students from CAVA, Ravivarma Arts College and Sree Kalanikethana School of Art, who drew and painted the portraits, also painted captions such as ‘Give justice to Sowjanya’, Arrest the Criminal’, ‘Stop Rape’ etc. to register their protest.

Federation’s C. Basavalingaiah, Bhoomigowda, J.P. Basavaraju, Mime Ramesh, N. Divakar, Savitha Pa. Mallesh, Krishnaprasad, K.R. Gopalakrishna, former Rangayana Director Janardhan (Janni), Prof. Kalachennegowda and others were present.