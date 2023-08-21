Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar visits Gruha Lakshmi Scheme launch venue

August 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government set to launch its ambitious ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme in the city on Aug. 30, Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, accompanied by officials and elected representatives, visited the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds, the venue of the launch and reviewed the preparations on Sunday.

Earlier speaking to press persons after holding a meeting with officials on the preparations at the ZP Hall here yesterday, Laksmi Hebbalkar said that the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, one of the five pre-Poll Guarantees of the Congress, will be launched by top Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Pointing out that there are 1.30 crore eligible families in the State out of which 1.10 crore families have registered for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, she said the scheme will be formally launched with the credit of Rs. 2,000 to the accounts of woman heads of eligible families on Aug. 30. Noting that the scheme costs the State Government Rs. 36,000 crore annually, the Minister said more than 2 lakh beneficiaries from the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu are expected to attend the launch of the scheme.

Continuing, Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that 13.81 lakh eligible women from the four districts of Mysuru region have registered for the scheme. Pointing out that this is the biggest programme to take place in Mysuru after the Siddharamaiah-led Congress Government came to power in the State, she said 2,000 buses will be engaged for ferrying the beneficiaries from across Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. Each bus will be accompanied by a Woman Police Constable and two male officials, she said adding that this measure is to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during travel.

She further said that 85 percent of the eligible families in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts have registered for the scheme.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who also spoke, said that 1.30 crore families in the State will benefit from this ambitious scheme of the Government which is aimed at financial empowerment of women. Maintaining that a huge gathering of beneficiaries is expected at the grounds on the launch date of Aug. 30, he directed the officials to ensure that proper arrangements are made and basic amenities are in place at the venue.

MLAs K. Harishgowda, D. Ravishankar and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Directorate of Women and Child Welfare Department Director M.S. Archana, Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash, Mysuru DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag, Mandya DC Dr. Kumar, Mysuru SP Seema Latkar and other officials were present.