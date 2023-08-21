Stray dogs bite three tourists at KRS Dam

August 21, 2023

Operation begins to catch canines; stalls selling non-veg food reason for dog numbers to increase say officers

Srirangapatna: The picturesque Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam and Brindavan Gardens, a popular tourist destination, is plagued by stray dog menace. Last evening, over three tourists sustained bite and scratch injuries and one of the dogs, provoked by unknown factors, tore off the pants of a visitor who was screaming for help.

The menace led to the closure of the North Gate of the Dam at 7 pm yesterday even as hundreds of tourists were still waiting to get inside as it was a Sunday. Seeing the dogs attacking the tourists, the staff of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) and the security personnel chased the canines but they took shelter amidst thick bushes near the North Gate.

Soon seeing the crowd, the pack of dogs again pounced on the tourists from the bushes. The tranquil setting of the Gardens that attracts travellers seeking solace amidst nature turned into a zone of caution and panic due to the aggressive behaviour of these canines.

The situation became even more challenging when efforts to disperse the dogs were met with resistance, leading to heightened apprehension among the crowd who had come with families and children. One lady from North India fell off as she lost balance. Medical treatment was provided to her.

A large number of tourists had gathered to see the lighting of the Dam and the Brindavan Gardens along with the musical fountain. The dogs attacked them as they were proceeding in groups towards the fountains and the lightings. The injured tourists were immediately rushed to a hospital in the ambulance arranged by the CNNL where they were vaccinated.

Following the incident, enraged tourists took the officials to task for not following safety precautions. The public alleged that the Dam was mismanaged despite lakhs of rupees being collected at the entry gates. The staff had a tough time in controlling the agitated crowd.

Speaking to SOM this morning, CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Abu Farooq said that just before the recent G20 delegation visit to the KRS, over 20 dogs were captured and shifted. “There are many shops that sell fish and other non-vegetarian food near the entrance and the waste is not discarded in a proper way. This is the main reason why the stray population is thriving here,” he said. The authorities, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, are taking action to address the growing menace. Today also teams will go around Brindavan Gardens, North and South Gates to catch any stray dog, Abu added.