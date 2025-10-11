Blood Donation Camp held at KPA

October 11, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 11 (MK&VNS)- A total of 130 units of blood (about 45 litres) was collected during the ‘KPA Blood Donation Camp’ held at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) as part of Gandhi Jayanthi and Valmiki Jayanthi celebrations, jointly organised by Pride In Service Club of 46th Batch of PSI Trainees, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and K.R. Hospital Blood Bank.

Inaugurating the camp, KPA Director S.L. Channabasavanna said the blood donation would help those in need including the accident victims and patients suffering from deadly diseases.

“This is also an important duty of the Police in upholding humanitarian values as part of their duty,” he added.

IRCS Secretary Vaidyanath, KPA Assistant Director S.N. Sandesh Kumar, H.S. Renukaradhya, S. Venkatesh, M.H. Khan, N. Sudarshan, KPA doctor Dr. Karunakara and KR Hospital Blood Bank Officer Dr. Kusuma were present.