Boating services resume at Ranganathittu

Srirangapatna: The boating services, which was stopped at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary following release of water from KRS reservoir, has commenced from yesterday following stoppage of release of water from KRS.

The authorities had released 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu and 2,800 cusecs of water to canals from the reservoir following which boating services at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary was stopped. At present 3,000 cusecs of water is being released into the river and 2,000 into canals. As the outflow from the reservoir is reduced, boating services at Ranganathittu has been re-started, said Ranganathittu DRFO M. Puttamadegowda.

Since the last three days, water was being released through five crest gates of KRS Dam and since yesterday, two crest gates were closed. The water level at KRS yesterday evening stood at 88.12 ft with an inflow of 641 cusecs. As the result of water being let out since three days, the water level at the reservoir is reduced by 1.48 ft., said an official of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam.

