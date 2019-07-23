Cauvery Calling: Jaggi Vasudev to embark on bike ride for river revival

Bengaluru: After his ‘Rally for Rivers’ garnered the support of 162 million people to save rivers across the country, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, will be kicking off another campaign — ‘Cauvery Calling’, which aims at shifting farmers to agro-forestry with the support of the farmer community, administration and people.

Sadhguru will launch the ‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign on Sept. 3 at Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery and embark on a two-week bike ride following the river till she meets the sea at Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu.

The campaign will be followed by the launch of the Cauvery River Revitalisation Project, which will bring together farmers and riverine communities of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in a collaborative bid to revive the “dying river” which flows through both States.

During his ride, Sadhguru will take part in hundreds of events creating awareness about agro-forestry and garnering the support of people.

Sadhguru told reporters in Bengaluru, “Cauvery is spread over 83,000 sq. kms As per studies, nearly 87 per cent of the tree cover is taken off in the Cauvery basin affecting the soil health and the groundwater directly impacting the food and water security of millions of people. When we plant trees, we are not only helping improve the revenue of the farmers but also increase the water retention in Cauvery basin and continuously replenish the soil with organic matter from animals and trees.”

