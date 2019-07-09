Bodies of theatre artiste Muddu Krishna and his wife to arrive in city tonight

Mysuru: The bodies of theatre artiste K. Muddu Krishna and his wife Dr. B. Indrani, a Scientist at CFTRI here, who died in a road accident at Lucknow on Sunday, will be brought to city tonight, according to close associates of the deceased.

Meanwhile, senior officials of CFTRI in Lucknow have held discussions with Lucknow Police officials and are preparing to send the mortal remains of the couple by flight to Bengaluru.

The CFTRI officials in Mysuru are also preparing to receive the bodies in Bengaluru and bring it to Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar has contacted the officials of Lucknow District Administration requesting them to make arrangements to send the bodies.

Muddu Krishna, an employee with the Indian Bank, had quit the job to involve himself in theatre activities. He was active with ‘Samudaya,’ one of the oldest amateur theatre groups of Mysuru. He was also involved in various theatre movements and was closely associated with Rangayana.

Dr. B. Indrani was serving as the Principal Technical Officer in the Floor Milling, Baking and Confectionery Technology Department at CFTRI. She has so far presented more than 100 research papers and was a guide for more than 50 students.

Residents of Nivedithanagar in city, the couple had left Mysuru for Bengaluru in a bus on Friday and left for Lucknow in a flight. They had visited various tourist spots on Saturday and Sunday and were returning to the guest house on Sunday night in a car, when the accident took place.

While Indrani, who was seated on the back seat of the car, was killed on the spot, Muddu Krishna, who was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, breathed his last yesterday morning. The car driver is battling for life, according to sources.

Meanwhile, former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan (Janni), speaking to Star of Mysore this morning said that the bodies would be flown from Lucknow at about 3 pm to Bengaluru and would reach Mysuru at about 8 tonight.

The couple’s sons, who are residing abroad, have already reached Bengaluru and they would decide on the last rites.

