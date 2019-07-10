Hundreds bid tearful farewell to Muddu Krishna couple

Mysuru: Hundreds of people including students, theatre artistes, littérateurs, theatre enthusiasts, well-wishers and friends bid tearful adieu to theatre artiste Muddu Krishna and his wife CFTRI Scientist Dr. Indrani this morning, who died in an accident at Lucknow. While Dr. Indrani was killed on the spot on Sunday, Muddu Krishna died at a hospital on Monday.

The bodies of the deceased couple was flown from Lucknow to Bengaluru yesterday evening and the mortal remains were brought to Mysuru in an ambulance yesterday night and was kept in the couple’s residence in city.

This morning, the bodies, placed in freezer boxes were brought to Kalamandira in an ambulance and were kept in front of Kindarijogi statue for the public to pay their last respects from 9 am to 11.30 am, where students of Nrupatunga Kannada School, Rangayana students, littérateurs Devanur Mahadeva, P. Mallesh and K.S. Bhagawan, Prof. Sarvamangala, former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan (Janni), Rangayana Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, Deputy Director Mallikarjuna Swamy, theatre artistes Mandya Ramesh, Mime Ramesh, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Channappa, senior theatre artiste Basavalingaiah, farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra, CFTRI Director Dr. KSMS Raghavarao, CFTRI employees and others paid their last respects. The bodies were shifted to the crematorium at the foot of Chamundi Hill at about 11.45 am, where the couple’s sons Alok and Ananya consigned the bodies to fames. No rituals were performed as the couple did not believe in such rituals.

