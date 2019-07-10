First Ashada Friday generates over three tipper loads of trash atop Hill

Namma Mysuru Foundation and others clear the mess

Mysuru: Members of Namma Mysuru Foundation (NMF), along with those of other organisations, cleaned the trash littered by visitors at Chamundi Hill Temple on the first Ashada Friday and the cleaning operation was done yesterday.

The cleaning campaign was launched by ZP Assistant Secretary K.S. Manoj Kumar and Chamundi Hill Panchayat Development Officer Poornima.

The areas cleaned were around the Temple, near Mahishasura Statue, Bus Stand, Dasoha Bhavan, Nandi Statue, steps to Hill and near Devikere.

Over three tipper loads of trash including plastic were cleared.

NMF Managing Trustee K. Dasharath, Founder Trustee C.R. Pavitra, Trustees N. Mallesh, M.J. Veeresh, B.N. Sreeraj, M.V. Kalyana, K.N. Ramesh, K.R. Niharika, K. Anuradha and others were present.

