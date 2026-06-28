Bomb threat e-mails trigger security scare at two hotels 

June 28, 2026

Mysuru: Guests and staff at two of Mysuru’s well-known hotels were left shaken this morning after the establishments received bomb threat emails, triggering a massive search and security operation.

According to the Police, Hotel Royal Orchid Metropole and Hotel Fortune J.P. Palace received emails claiming that chemical bombs would explode at 1 pm today.

The hotel managements immediately alerted the Police Control Room, following which bomb disposal squads, dog squads and intelligence personnel rushed to the hotels. The teams conducted a thorough search of guest rooms, kitchens, lobbies, gardens and other parts of the premises.

As a precaution, guests and hotel staff were evacuated to safer locations while the searches were underway. However, no explosives or suspicious objects were found, and the Police later declared the threats to be a hoax.

Police said the sender identified himself as Anbanantham Ariyappan and claimed to be a leader of a political party in Tamil Nadu.

In the email, the sender alleged that chemical bombs containing isopropanol and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) had been planted in three hotels in Mysuru by members of the All India Revolutionary Students Federation (RSF), which the email described as the student wing of the CPI (Mao) in Bidar.

While the email referred to three hotels, the Police said only Hotel Royal Orchid Metropole and Hotel Fortune JP Palace had reported receiving the threat. Efforts are on to ascertain whether any other hotel received a similar e-mail and to trace the sender.