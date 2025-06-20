Bomb threat emails target city schools; Police on toes
Bomb threat emails target city schools; Police on toes

June 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following hoax bomb threats reported in schools across Bengaluru, Hassan and Udupi districts, several schools in Mysuru have now received similar fake bomb threat emails. One such threat was sent to Rotary Ideal Jawa School on JLB Road yesterday.

After Jnanasarovara International School on Bannur Road received a bomb threat email around 12 noon on Wednesday, another threatening email was sent to the Rotary Ideal Jawa School office at 10.11 am yesterday.

The email warned: “Bomb blast in your school – do not take this email lightly – justice for the rape victim in Hyderabad” and was allegedly sent under the name “Prabhakar DGP,” with three mobile numbers attached.

On receiving the alert, Devaraja Police Inspector Raghu, along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad unit, conducted a detailed search of the school premises. No explosive material was found. Inspector Raghu informed Star of Mysore that an investigation is underway and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

