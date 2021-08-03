Bommai calls on Venkaiah Naidu

August 3, 2021

Bengaluru: The BJP Central leadership, in discussion with State leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, have worked out a formula of announcing the list of Ministers phase-wise to avoid possible revolt of senior party legislators who could be dropped from the yet-to-be formed Ministry.

The Central leadership is expected to reveal the Ministers’ list by today evening.

“There is a Parliamentary session. After the session, they (party’s Central leadership) will discuss and reveal the list (of names of the Ministers) on Tuesday …,” Bommai had told the reporters late Monday night.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place tomorrow with the possibility of a green signal from the BJP leadership.

Party sources say that the Central leadership is expected to drop some of the legislators, who were in Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, to make way for young legislators. Some other senior legislators, who were in Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, would be retained, considering caste and regional factors.

Place for outsiders

The Central leadership is also expected to induct some legislators who migrated to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) to topple the previous JDS-Congress Government to form the Yediyurappa-led Government. Bommai himself had asked “outsiders” not to worry as they are part of the party.

Long Talk

Yesterday, Bommai had held talks with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Party’s National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh and State in-Charge Arun Singh. Before meeting the Central leaders, the Chief Minister had a three-hour discussion with Joshi on the Central leadership’s suggestion to prepare the list.

Bommai prepared three lists of various combinations and had given them to the Central leadership. However, they discussed only one list of names.

“Generally speaking, three lists of various combinations have been submitted. Our National Party President will finalise one list. What they will do, I do not know. They will hold another round of discussion and finalise. After that, they will decide on the number of Ministers to be inducted. This is because they are taking into consideration regional and social factors, which takes time,” he said.

Possible retainee

Govind Karajol, B. Sriramulu, Dr.C.N. Ashwathnarayan, R. Ashok, J.C. Madhuswamy, Umesh Katti.

Possible inductees

S.A. Ramdas, Abhay Singh, Sunil Kumar, Poornima Srinivas, Dattatreya Patil Revura, Raju Gowda, Halappa Achar, Nehru Olekar or B. Harshvardhan, Muniratjna or Mahesh Kumathalli, Araga Jnanendra or Basanagauda Patil Yatnal and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa or Kalakappa Bandi, Satish Reddy, N. Ravikumar or S. Rudra Gowda (MLCs).

Possible oustees

Jagadish Shettar, V. Somanna, C.C. Patil, Sasikala Jolle, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Prabhu Chavhan.