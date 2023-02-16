Bommai to present State Budget tomorrow

February 16, 2023

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the State Budget tomorrow (Feb. 17).

The CM has already assured the people of Karnataka that the State’s Budget this year will be pro-people and in the interest of all its citizens. “Like last year, the State budget for the year 2023-24 will be pro-people and the entire Karnataka can expect something from the budget,” he had said in Mysuru recently.

Bommai announced that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor. “We will launch a scheme for women and girls. This will help them tackle their day-to-day problems and will help them to lead their lives. The scheme will be titled Stree Samarthya Yojana (Women Empowerment Scheme),” he added.

The Chief Minister is saddled with the expectation of setting a strong poll narrative for the BJP through his budget speech, while not losing sight of the State’s economic needs.

Although the budget presented now is likely to be replaced by a new Government post the Assembly elections, BJP leaders are banking on this budget to flex their muscles and counter the on-ground campaigns of both Congress and the JD(S).

Financial analysts say that finding a means to shore up the energy sector will be a significant challenge for the Chief Minister in the wake of Congress promising to give 200 units of free power if it forms the next Government. Various quarters, including his own party colleagues, are also curious about how Bommai will counter this proposal in an election year.

Experts say that with revenue collection in the first 10 months of the current fiscal being more than healthy and with the Government set to end the financial year with more money in its coffers than estimated, the budget is likely to touch the Rs. 3 lakh crore mark.