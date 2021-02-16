Book launch in city on Feb. 18

February 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of Mysuru royal family, will release the book ‘Timeless Mahindra’ authored by Adil Jal Darukhanawala, at a programme to be held at Wind Chimes in Nazarbad here at 6 pm on Feb. 18 under the aegis of The Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust & Mysuru Book Clubs-2015.

A pioneer Automotive Journalist and Editor, Adil Jal Darukhanawala is an award-winning author and historian, who has been chronicling and informing the world about the Indian automotive scenario since 1977.