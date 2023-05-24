Book release and felicitation mark writer’s 80th birthday

Science writer S. Ramaprasad was felicitated on his 80th birthday celebrations and book release function, jointly organised by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota and Hoysala Kannada Sangha at Rotary West auditorium, Saraswathipuram in city recently. He is seen with (standing from left) Kannada Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar, Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) Managing Director Dr. M.R. Ravi, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, writer Dr. Kabbinale Vasantha Bharadwaj and KSOU Kannada Professor Dr. Jyothi Shankar. A felicitation volume brought out in honour of Ramaprasad titled ‘Rama Prabhe’ and three other books ‘Maneyondu Bagilaidu’, ‘Kelu Jaana Thammana Muktakagalu’ and ‘Alvars and Sri Ramanujacharya’, written by Ramaprasad, were released on the occasion.
This Suttur Seer is more like a politico than a spiritual leader popping up every where felicitating this and thart.
Looking at this Seer, he looks very dejected probably because, there is no longera Lingayat CM! Vokkaliga Shivekumar is not interested in this BJP Seer !!