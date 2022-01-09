Booster shots for 4.7 lakh persons from tomorrow

January 9, 2022

Beneficiaries: Healthcare, frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with comorbidities

Mysore/Mysuru: From tomorrow, Jan. 10, Mysuru will start administering the precautionary (booster) dose of the vaccine to the eligible population.

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers — including Police, Revenue Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Urban Development Department — and those over 60 years of age with comorbidities.

The District Administration is geared up to administer vaccines for the target group. The Centre has clarified that there is no requirement for new registration for the beneficiaries. The eligible population who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID vaccination centre.

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses. “Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield,” said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

The eligible population who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre. Registration for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday said in a tweet, “The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and citizens above 60 are now live on CoWIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in”

9-month gap between 2nd and booster dose

Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the CoWIN system (completion of 9 months — 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose), according to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Registration and appointments are available in both online and onsite formats.

CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.