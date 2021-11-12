Brain dead Mandya youth saves four lives

November 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Apollo BGS Hospitals in the city yesterday saw yet another noble act where the family of a brain dead man agreed to donate his organs, giving a new lease of life to four people who have been in the long waiting list seeking vital organs.

A 27-year-old Hemanth was shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals on Nov. 4 around 2.30 pm as per the advice of the doctors at the Mandya Government Hospital after giving him first-aid for some injuries. Initial CT scan showed cervical spine and brain stem injuries and the patient underwent surgery for the same. He was shifted to ICU on Nov. 8 at 2.20 pm and as the patient was in critical condition, he was put on life support for two days. On Nov. 10, three days after he was moved to ICU, Hemanth was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure.

A press release from the Hospital said, “Hemanth was healthy before the incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. The patient’s family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol. The deceased patient’s uncle, brother and relatives came forward to donate his organs.”

As per the organ donation protocol, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), which was earlier known as Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK), initiated the process in accordance with organ recipients’ waiting list.

At around 6.15 am yesterday, Hemanth’s organs — heart valves, kidneys and liver — were retrieved at the hospital. While one kidney was received by the Apollo BGS Hospitals, the other one was received by Narayana Hrudayalaya Bengaluru. The heart valves were received by Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru and the liver by Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru. The Hospital has thanked the family of the deceased patient for coming forward for the cause of promoting organ donation and said the hospital is now a licensed centre for multi-organ transplants.