Broken tree branch posing danger

June 18, 2020

Sir,

A huge branch of a tree in front of our house (#2464, 20th Main, Police Station Road, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage) is broken and may crash down any time.

I informed the City Corporation Control Room and Forest Department over phone. The Forest official asked me to submit a written letter and hand it over to the Forest Office. I am a senior citizen and unable to go over as directed by him.

Hence I am appealing to the authorities concerned to clear the tree branch before any mishap occurs.

– G. Laxman, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage , 17.6.2020

