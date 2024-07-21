Broomstick protest against ‘conspiracy’ to oust CM Siddaramaiah

July 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine of making attempts to oust Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, activists of Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike and AHINDA groups staged a protest against the opposition parties by holding brooms in front of MUDA Office on JLB Road here yesterday.

They raised slogans denouncing BJP-JD(S) leaders for unnecessarily targeting Siddaramaiah and making attempts to tarnish his image.

Addressing the protestors, Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Vedike President K.S. Shivaramu said that the Opposition was plotting to oust CM Siddaramaiah by using central agencies such as IT, CBI and ED.

Maintaining that such attempts are targeted at AHINDA (acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) communities, he warned that the BJP and the JD(S) have to face the wrath of these communities in the coming days.

Contending that the Opposition is unable to digest the fact that Siddaramaiah, who is from backward class has become the Chief Minister for the second time, Shivaramu hit out at the Opposition for being jealous of the CM, who has maintained a clean image.

Strongly condemning the Centre for misusing central agencies to target Congress leaders, he warned that those attempting to oust the CM will not succeed in their efforts.

Questioning the BJP-JD(S) leaders for not raising MUDA corruption and scams that took place in 2021 when the BJP was in power in the State, he charged the BJP of fomenting corruption and irregularities when it was in power.

Mysuru District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City President R. Murthy, Office-bearers M. Shivanna, S. Rajesh and N.R. Nagesh, writer Prof. K.S. Bhagawan, former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan, DSS leaders Chunchanahalli Mallesh and Kandahalli Narayan, District Kumbara Association President H.S. Prakash,Madiwala Sangha District President Ravinandan, Uppara Sangha District President Yogesh Uppar, Vishwakarma Sangha District President Mogannachar, leaders Lokesh, Rahim and others were present.