Kin of original owner lodges complaint against ‘illegal sale’ of land

July 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The grand children of late Ninga, the original owner of the 3 acre and 16 Guntas of land coming under Kesare village Survey No. 464 in Mysuru taluk, which is currently owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, have lodged a complaint with the Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju alleging that the family members of their uncle (Youngest brother of their father) Devaraju had illegally sold the land without their knowledge to the CM’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, who in turn gifted the land to his sister Parvathi, the CM’s wife.

According to M. Manjunathaswamy, the son of Mylaraiah, the second of the 3 sons of the original land owner Ninga and Javaraiah, the son of Mallaiah, the eldest son of Ninga, the said land was purchased by their grandfather from the Government way back in 1935. But after the passing away of his grandfather Ninga, the land descended to his three sons — Mallaiah, Mylaraiah and Devaraju, when the land was not yet fully partitioned. In the later years, Mallaiah and Mylaraiah passed away and after some years their uncle Devaraju, who was the youngest among the three sons of Ninga, illegally sold the land in 2001-02 to the CM’s brother-in-law without their knowledge.

Accusing their uncle Devaraju of illegally selling the land after getting their signatures and also on the promise of getting sites as compensation, they appealed the ADC to render them justice by returning the said land, which has been illegally sold without their consent.

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, city BJP President L. Nagendra, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya, BJP leaders Anil Thomas, Shylendra, Cable Mahesh, former Corporator Ashwini Sharath, family members of Javaraiah and others were present.