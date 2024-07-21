Kin of original owner lodges complaint against ‘illegal sale’ of land
News, Top Stories

Kin of original owner lodges complaint against ‘illegal sale’ of land

July 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The grand children of late Ninga, the original owner of the 3 acre and 16 Guntas of land coming under Kesare village Survey No. 464 in Mysuru taluk, which  is currently owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, have lodged a complaint with the Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju alleging that the family members of their uncle (Youngest brother of their father) Devaraju had illegally sold the land without their knowledge to the CM’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, who in turn gifted the land to his sister Parvathi, the CM’s wife.

According to M. Manjunathaswamy, the son of Mylaraiah, the second  of the 3 sons of the original land owner Ninga and Javaraiah, the son of Mallaiah, the eldest son of Ninga, the said land was purchased by their grandfather from the Government way back in 1935. But after the passing away of his grandfather Ninga, the land descended  to his three sons — Mallaiah, Mylaraiah and Devaraju, when the land was not yet fully partitioned. In the later years, Mallaiah and Mylaraiah passed away and after some years their uncle Devaraju, who was the youngest among the three sons of Ninga, illegally  sold the land in 2001-02 to the CM’s brother-in-law without their knowledge.

Accusing their uncle Devaraju of illegally selling the land after getting their signatures and also on the promise of getting sites as compensation, they appealed the ADC to render them justice by returning the said land, which has been illegally sold without their consent.

READ ALSO  Lalithadrinagar Layout: MUDA to issue notification tomorrow

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, city BJP President L. Nagendra, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya, BJP leaders Anil Thomas, Shylendra, Cable Mahesh, former Corporator Ashwini Sharath, family members of Javaraiah and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching