Mysuru-Chennai Bullet Train Project: Fourfold payout for land acquisition: Kolar DC

July 21, 2024

Kolar: Preparations for the Central Government’s ambitious Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai high-speed bullet train project are underway, with construction expected to begin soon along the rail corridor.

Spanning approximately 463 km, the track will traverse Kolar district for about 70 km. A survey has already been conducted in the district, and the District Administration has held meetings with farmers whose lands are earmarked for the railway corridor. The Central Government has assured that it will compensate farmers with four times the value of their land.

“If we expedite the land acquisition process, the Central Government will implement the project at the earliest and has decided to pay four times the value of the farmers’ land as compensation for the railway project. Additionally, if farmers have buildings or trees on their land, they will receive additional compensation,” said Kolar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akram Pasha.

Connecting three States

This is the first railway project of its kind in South India, aiming to connect three States: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The bullet train will start from Chennai and end in Mysuru. The project will be undertaken in two phases: From Chennai to Bengaluru and from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Akram Pasha stated, “A survey has already been conducted for the project to launch the Bullet Train from Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru. Following this survey, experiments and studies were conducted on the environmental impact and the impact on people. Based on this survey, the District Administration has initiated discussions with farmers who will be losing their land.”

“The track will not be laid at ground level. The system will be implemented in the form of bridges and tunnels. This bullet train will travel at speeds of 250 to 300 km/hr and will have the capacity to carry about 730 passengers at a time,” he said.

As requested by the Central Government, the District Administration will be acquiring land for the corridor. “We will acquire 17 metres (55 feet) wide land in the areas through which the corridor will pass. Thus, around 167 hectares of land will need to be acquired for the 70 km stretch. Out of the total 463 km, there will be 11 stations, with one station in Hudukula, Kolar, in addition to Bengaluru,” added DC Pasha.

“With this train, passengers can reach Chennai in one hour. The bridges in the corridor will be 10-15 metres high, ensuring that farmers face no issues accessing their fields. Furthermore, a 4-metre wide service road will be constructed in the areas below the bridges,” the DC explained.

“The district has multiple benefits, with three States set to be connected by this rail project. This will also attract more industries to the district, increasing employment opportunities and greatly benefiting the public. Since the survey has already been conducted, the Central Government will approve the project after understanding its environmental impact,” said DC Pasha.