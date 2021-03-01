BSF Jawan dies in road accident at Assam

March 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A 34-year-old BSF Jawan from T. Narasipur taluk in the district died in a road accident that took place in Assam yesterday.

The deceased Jawan has been identified as Mohan (34), a native of Bettahalli near Mudukuthore in T. Narasipur.

Mohan, who had joined BSF 10 years ago, was on Highway Patrol duty in Assam. Mohan was crossing the Highway on Sunday evening, when a speeding motorcyclist knocked him down. He sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Mohan had got married just two years ago. He leaves behind his wife and a one-year-old son. A pall of gloom prevailed at Bettahalli soon as the news of Mohan’s death came.

The deceased BSF Jawan’s body is expected to arrive later in the evening today or tomorrow, according to sources.