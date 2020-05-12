BSNL must become customer-friendly

May 12, 2020

Sir,

BSNL has closed some of its Customer Service Centres (CSCs) and entrusted them to franchises. Siddarthanagar CSC is one such unit closed. Ever since this change was effected, customers are put to lot of inconvenience.

Cash counters are not opened at the timings notified. Any enquiry by the customers for details or clarifications about the schemes/plans, you are directed to go either to Udayagiri or Devaraj Urs road offices. At this rate, if the subscribers prefer to migrate to other private operators would not be a surprise.

We have seven mobile numbers and it is difficult to recall which number works better. Either the signals are not available or the voice gets cut in between the conversation. Most of the time, it is one sided. Less said the better about internet speed. In some areas of Siddarthanagar and KC Layout, internet speed is horrible.

We are repenting opting for yearly plans as the network hardly works. If the BSNL cannot improve the services, I suggest them refund of annual plan money so that customers can choose different options.

Hope, BSNL authorities will look into the problems and improve their working.

– MRG Murthy, 11.5.2020, Siddarthanagar

