May 12, 2020

P. Nagaraju (57), a senior journalist and an employee of State Bank of India (SBI), passed away following heart attack at a private hospital in Mysuru. He was a resident of KHB Colony in Nanjangud.

He leaves behind his wife City Council Member Meenakshi Nagaraju, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Nagaraju had served as a Correspondent to local, district and national newspapers and was also the Founder of ‘Raitha Rajya’ newspaper.

Last rites were performed at Shankarapura Burial Grounds this morning, according to sources.