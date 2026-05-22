BSNL pensioners stage demonstration seeking release of Dearness Allowance
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BSNL pensioners stage demonstration seeking release of Dearness Allowance

May 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the Centre has withheld the Dearness Allowance (DA) for BSNL pensioners from Jan. 1 this year, the Joint Forum of BSNL Pensioners staged a demonstration in front of BSNL office at Jayalakshmipuram here yesterday.

Maintaining that the Ministry of Public Sector Enterprises had issued an order to withhold DA to pensioners after taking into consideration the financial status of departments, the protestors said that the Forum had appealed to keep BSNL pensioners out of this norm. But the Government has withheld the DA from Jan.1, which is unfair, they argued and demanded immediate release of withheld DA allowance to pensioners.

BSNL employee Union leaders S. Vishakantamurthy, Rajashekar, Basavaraj and others were present.

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