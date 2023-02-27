BSY greeted on his 80th birthday

Varuna Constituency BJP leader and former Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) L.R. Mahadevaswamy seen felicitating senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) with a garland made of silk cocoons, a shawl and a silver mace on the occasion of BSY’s 80th birthday at his Shivamogga residence this morning. He also sought Yediyurappa’s blessings on the occasion. MyMUL’s S.C. Ashok, leaders Shankar Rao and Hemanth were also present.
Happy 80th Birthday Sir.There is a temple called Bhoovarhaswamy Temple with 12ft Varahaswamy idol with Bhoodevi on his lap.it is in your native Bookankare in kalahalli village in gangikere panchayat K.R.Pet taluk ,Mandya District. With such a big idol dating back to 2500 years why not develop it in the way Yadagirigutta temple in Telangana was renovated by spending 1800 crores.The temple is famous for puja for property and land deals as Bhoodevi is Mother Earth.