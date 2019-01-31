Budget session begins: PM Modi urges Opposition to co-operate

New Delh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning urged the Opposition party members to co-operate as he addressed the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament.

“The nation is well aware of the hardships we are facing. We will work towards the development of the nation. I hope all parties will contribute towards the smooth functioning of the Budget Session of Parliament,” PM Modi said.

The Budget Session commenced with an address by the President, Ram Nath Kovind.

This budget will be the last one of Modi government.

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget for the year 2018-2019 tomorrow and the Budget presentation will commence at 11 am.

