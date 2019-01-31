A Police transfer mired in controversy

Inspector C.V. Ravi transferred to Mysuru Rural Station, Udupi Coastal Police and now asked to report to DGP’s Office for next posting

Mysuru: In a twist to the transfer of C.V. Ravi, Inspector of V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station in Mysuru, like it happens in some of the Government transfers, he has now been asked to visit the DGP’s office in Bengaluru to meet the Police top brass for his next posting.

Ravi had to face the wrath of Mysuru SP Amit Singh over the issue of taking charge of his new posting as Rural Station Circle Inspector. Ravi had sought action against the SP for allegedly verbally abusing him over the phone.

Inspector Ravi was on Jan.14 transferred to the Mysuru South Police Station (Rural Police Station) with jurisdiction over the politically sensitive Chamundeshwari and Varuna Assembly constituencies. When he sought permission to report for duty on Jan.15, the SP allegedly hurled expletives at him. The audio clip of the conversation between the SP and Ravi had gone viral on social media.

The SP had allegedly berated Ravi for reportedly bringing political pressure on him and refers to a call from a politician to clear Ravi’s path to take charge of Rural Police Station.

Following this, Ravi wrote to the Inspector General of Police (Southern Range), K.V. Sharath Chandra, on Jan.24 seeking action against the SP for abusing him and his family and even sought permission to lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. Subsequently, the IGP forwarded the letter sent by Ravi to the Director General of Police (DGP).

Soon after the incident, on Jan.29, the Police Department issued orders cancelling Ravi’s transfer orders dated Jan.14 to the Rural Police Station and posted him to the Coastal Security Police (CSP) wing in Udupi.

But on Jan.30 (yesterday), DGP Neelamani N. Raju issued a letter cancelling the Jan.29 order that had transferred Ravi to Udupi. Ravi has now been directed to visit the DGP’s office in Bengaluru for his next posting.

Police sources said that the SP did not allow Ravi to take charge in Rural Police Station, owing to the directions from the higher-ups. But, a politician had charged the SP and directed him to allow Ravi to take charge. This had upset the SP and he had allegedly abused Ravi, sources added.

