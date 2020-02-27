Cop’s bike stolen in front of Traffic Police Station
News

Cop’s bike stolen in front of Traffic Police Station

February 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Beware! A parking area may not be safe enough to park your vehicle even if it is in front of a Police Station. A smart thief stole a bike from a parking lot right in front of the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station in city. A complaint has been filed at the V.V. Puram Police Station in this regard on Feb. 25. 

The FIR (0027/2020) has been registered on Feb. 25 under IPC Section 1860 (U/s-379) for theft based on a complaint filed by Head Constable H.R. Nagendra Murthy. 

In his complaint, Nagendra Murthy, a Head Constable attached to the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station, has stated that on Feb. 24, at 5.20 pm, he came to work from his home and had parked his 2004-model Hero Honda Splendor bike (KA-09-EC-6361) in front of the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station. He had locked his bike and was attending to his duties at the Station. 

Nagendra Murthy has stated that when he came out of the Station at 7.45 pm on the same day, he found his bike missing. Initially he had thought that his bike would have been taken away after the keys got exchanged. Later it dawned on him that the bike was actually stolen and all efforts to locate the bike proved futile, he has stated in his complaint.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching