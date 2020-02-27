Cop’s bike stolen in front of Traffic Police Station

February 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Beware! A parking area may not be safe enough to park your vehicle even if it is in front of a Police Station. A smart thief stole a bike from a parking lot right in front of the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station in city. A complaint has been filed at the V.V. Puram Police Station in this regard on Feb. 25.

The FIR (0027/2020) has been registered on Feb. 25 under IPC Section 1860 (U/s-379) for theft based on a complaint filed by Head Constable H.R. Nagendra Murthy.

In his complaint, Nagendra Murthy, a Head Constable attached to the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station, has stated that on Feb. 24, at 5.20 pm, he came to work from his home and had parked his 2004-model Hero Honda Splendor bike (KA-09-EC-6361) in front of the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station. He had locked his bike and was attending to his duties at the Station.

Nagendra Murthy has stated that when he came out of the Station at 7.45 pm on the same day, he found his bike missing. Initially he had thought that his bike would have been taken away after the keys got exchanged. Later it dawned on him that the bike was actually stolen and all efforts to locate the bike proved futile, he has stated in his complaint.

