Bus carrying Hunsur students on educational tour topples, many injured

December 16, 2022

Hunsur: Over 25 people including 10 students, who were on an educational tour from Dharmapura in Hunsur taluk to Shivamogga district, were injured when the bus in which they were travelling toppled at Vakkodu Cross (near Tumari) in Shivamogga district yesterday.

While Dharmapura Government High School Head Master Shivarudrappa and teachers Keerthikumari and Ravi suffered fractures on their hands, students Rajesh and Divya are said to have sustained serious injuries. The remaining occupants of the bus have escaped with minor injuries.

On Dec. 13, 47 students left for an educational tour to Shivamogga and on Dec. 15 early morning, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on the road leading to Chowdeshwari Temple in Sigandur, resulting in the bus toppling on the road. Soon, local residents with the help of other motorists, shifted the injured to hospitals in Sagar and Shivamogga.

Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath informed former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa and Sagar taluk MLA Haratalu Halappa about the incident, following which Kagodu Thimmappa, Shivamogga Education Department officials and others visited the hospitals and enquired the health of the injured.

BEO Revanna said that those who escaped with minor injuries are set to arrive in Hunsur safely today.