Bolas: The One Stop Factory Outlet for Dry Fruits

December 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bolas Group of Companies is well- known in the international market for the past seven decades in the industry of cashews and other dry fruits and nuts.

Coastal Karnataka-based Bolas Group is managing five stores across Mysuru under “Bolas The Factory Outlet.”

Besides exporting cashews to more than 35 countries, it imports dry fruits and nuts from more than 40 countries and distributes them across India. For this, it has received several awards including the ‘Niryata Shri’ award from the President of India.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Bola Rajesh Kamath, one of the Directors of the company said, “Most people have a misconception that dry fruits are very expensive. We want to change this perception by offering high quality products at affordable prices at our factory outlets. We have designed our outlets to provide an international quality shopping experience.”

“Apart from dry fruits and nuts, seeds, dried berries, edible oil, honey, sweets and nut mixes are available. Customers can also order the products online,” he added.

Continuing, he said, “To ensure prices are competitive in the store, we have invested hugely on infrastructure, import directly into Mangaluru Port, process at the state-of-the-art facility in Mangaluru and supply to the store, thus reducing the long supply chain and transit time. This also ensures the product is fresh when delivered to customers.”

One of India’s largest processors of nuts and dry fruits, this Company is employing thousands of local people, amongst whom more than 75 percent are women employees.