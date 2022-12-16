Holiday Carnival-2022 by bit

December 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharath International Travels (BIT), the leading travel company from Mysuru, has organised a three-day promotional event “Holiday Carnival – 2022” from Dec. 16 to 18 between 10 am and 6.30 pm.

BIT organises this event every year in the month of December with several crafted tour packages in stock. This aims at getting maximum to clients with benefit of best consultancy on planning their holidays, consultancy on VISA, consultancy on passport, best deals and more.

Experts from Globus Cosmos, Cruise Bay, Cordelia Cruises and Tour Managers handling different tours will be available on the spot with answers to all questions of customers, however trivial the question may look like. This three-day event will surely be a fiesta for all holiday-seekers and will result in maximum closures.

For the season, BIT has planned on several domestic and international tours with a wide range date to select from. Unlike other tour operators, BIT will pre-purchase flight tickets and will have confirmed group tour for all destinations announced.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, BIT Director Manish Salian thanked all their customers for the excellent support for all the Europe, Singapore and many more group tours BIT had announced last season and expressed confidence on this package too surely being highly successful. Those interested may call Mob: 70220-04541 or 96866-66193.