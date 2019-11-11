By-polls on Dec. 5: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Hunsur

November 11, 2019

Counting of votes on Dec.9

Mysuru: With the Election Commission (EC) issuing the notification for the December 5 by-polls, the model code of conduct for Hunsur by-election has come into effect from today.

The by-poll in Hunsur, along with fourteen other Assembly segments in the State, has been necessitated following the disqualification of 17 MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) by the then Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar ahead of the vote of trust motion moved by H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition Government in July this year.

Addressing the press meet at his Office here this morning, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Election Officer, said that the filing of nomination papers has begun today, with the last date being Nov.18.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Nov.19 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is Nov.21. Polling will take place on Dec.5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on Dec.9 at D. Devaraj Urs Government First Grade College in Hunsur, he said.

Clarifying that the model code of conduct will be in force only in areas coming under Hunsur Assembly segment, Abhiram Sankar said that people passing through the Assembly Constituency will have to carry supporting documents if they are carrying cash and valuables, as they will be checked by the Poll staff. Pointing out that Hunsur is a general category Assembly Constituency, he said that 274 polling booths will be set up across the Constituency which has 2,26,920 voters (1,14,146 men,1,12,770 women and four others).

Helplines : Stating that 546 ballot units, 540 control units and 527 VVPATs will be used in the by-poll, the DC said that the upgraded M3 EVMs are being used for the first time. The district administration has set up round-the-clock Helplines (1950 and 1077) to enable the voters to register complaints on electoral malpractices and other poll issues. Also, the public can contact the Assistant Commissioner’s Office at Hunsur (Ph: 08222-252073) and Hunsur Taluk Office (Ph: 08222-252040) for any information regarding by-polls, he said and added that Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Poovitha is the Returning Officer for the by-poll.

Noting that 1,315 personnel will be deployed for bypoll duty, the DC said that a total of six check-posts have been set up at different points in the Constituency and over five mobile squads will be on duty to check poll code violations. The EC Observers will arrive in the Constituency before Nov.18 and the poll expenditure observers before Nov.20, he said and added that all measures are in place to ensure a free and fair poll.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth and Election Tahsildar B. Ramprasad were present at the press meet.

Poll code in Mandya too: Meanwhile, the poll code of conduct has also come into force in entire Mandya District as KR Pet Assembly segment too is going to the bypolls on Dec. 5.

The code of conduct is in place in entire Mandya district, as the district does not have a City Corporation, in accordance with an Election Commission of India (ECI) guideline.

