C.A. site-seekers can apply from Sept.25

September 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Setting in motion the process for allotment of more than 300 C.A. (Civic Amenities) sites, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will start receiving application forms for the same from Sept. 25.

Announcing this at a press meet at MUDA Office on JLB Road here yesterday, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the applications will be issued for a month from Sept. 23 till Oct. 22 and filled-in applications, along with all supporting documents, will be received from Sept. 25 till Oct. 30.

Pointing out that C.A. site- seekers can obtain the application forms from the MUDA’s Spandana Counter by paying Rs. 1,000 as application fee, he said that only registered Co-operative Societies, educational institutions, Associations having a religious purpose, Government Departments and Trusts, covering 24 different priority sectors can apply for C.A. sites.

Continuing, Rajeev said that Government Departments, Kannada Medium Schools, SC/ST and Differently-abled Welfare Associations will be allotted sites with a 50 percent discount. 18 percent of the C.A. sites up for allotment will be reserved for SC organisations, 3 percent for ST organisations and 2 percent for disabled welfare organisations, he added.

Explaining the process of applying, Rajeev said that the site applicants will have to submit 2 separate Demand Drafts (DD) — one for Registration fee and the other for initial deposit — drawn in favour of MUDA Commissioner or make payment through RTGS/NEFT — IFSC: BARBOVJMUDA, Account No. 89260100004791, Bank of Baroda, MUDA Branch.

Pointing out that MUDA has fixed Rs. 2,100 per sq. mt as the price for C.A. sites, the MUDA Chairman said that the site-seekers can apply for three sites on priority basis in a single application form.

Highlighting the yardstick for applying, Rajeev said that the applicant Co-operative Societies and Trusts must be registered ones, with an annual report of at least 3 years.

Maintaining that no C.A. site will be allotted to individuals, he said that eligible Associations and Organisations will be distributed sites on a 30-year lease basis and the allottees will have to pay instalments in 90 days of allotment. Also, the allottees are required to construct buildings within three years only for the purpose which they sought the C.A. sites and there is no provision for any sub-lease. Further, the applications received during the earlier notification will not be considered for a fresh sanction of C.A. site, he said.

Rajeev also said that 188 C.A. sites that were allotted in the past have been cancelled as the allottees violated the purpose of allotment and also for other violations.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, members Linganna, Naveen Kumar, K. Madesh and Lakshmidevi were present at the press meet.

MUDA extends deadline for house allottees

The MUDA has extended the deadline for allottees who were sanctioned HIG, MIG and EWS houses under HUDCO and OYHS (Own Your House Scheme) for payment of instalment dues along with interest till Mar. 31, 2022.

The house allottees who defaulted on timely payment of instalments have been asked to use this opportunity and make repayments within the notified deadline (Mar. 31, 2022). The sanction of houses will be cancelled if the house owners fail to pay the balance instalments along with interest in full, according to a press release issued by the MUDA Commissioner.

The release further said that the house allottees can get the Sale Deed upon payment of all pending instalments and warned that action will be taken as per rules against defaulters for non-payment of instalment dues.

Demand Survey for Group Housing Project

Rajeev further said that MUDA has launched a Demand Survey for its ambitious Group Housing Project that is coming up at three places in the city, through Mobile App — MYSURU UDA.

Pointing out that 580 people have responded to the survey so far, out of which 380 have already registered for submission of application forms, he said that it has been planned to construct 1,980 houses under the Group Housing Project, that is proposed to come up near Ramakrishnanagar Circle, Vijayanagar and Sathagalli. Those who are interested in purchasing houses can express their intent through the App, he added.