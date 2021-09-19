Gruha Shobhe International Living Style Exhibition begins
News

Gruha Shobhe International Living Style Exhibition begins

September 19, 2021

Replica of Singapore Tower special attraction

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and Ward No.52 Corporator M. Chaya Naveen jointly inaugurated Gruha Shobhe International Living Style Exhibition at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here on Sept. 16. Nagachandra, Director, Simon Exhibitors and others were present on the occasion.

The expo is a must-visit for people who are on the lookout for bargains in furniture of different varieties, electronic items, household appliances such as solar products, power saver, mixers, grinders, refrigerators, washing machines, TV, juicers, water purifiers, vegetable choppers of various makes, apart from hair dryers, hair straighteners and even body massagers.

Special attraction of this expo is a replica of Singapore Tower with lighting. 

Various food stalls serving delicious snacks are another point of attraction for visitors at Gruha Shobhe. Children can have a great time at the amusement park and enjoy the games. The exhibition is open to public from 11 am to 9 pm till Oct.3.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching