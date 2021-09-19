Gruha Shobhe International Living Style Exhibition begins

September 19, 2021

Replica of Singapore Tower special attraction

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and Ward No.52 Corporator M. Chaya Naveen jointly inaugurated Gruha Shobhe International Living Style Exhibition at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here on Sept. 16. Nagachandra, Director, Simon Exhibitors and others were present on the occasion.

The expo is a must-visit for people who are on the lookout for bargains in furniture of different varieties, electronic items, household appliances such as solar products, power saver, mixers, grinders, refrigerators, washing machines, TV, juicers, water purifiers, vegetable choppers of various makes, apart from hair dryers, hair straighteners and even body massagers.

Special attraction of this expo is a replica of Singapore Tower with lighting.

Various food stalls serving delicious snacks are another point of attraction for visitors at Gruha Shobhe. Children can have a great time at the amusement park and enjoy the games. The exhibition is open to public from 11 am to 9 pm till Oct.3.