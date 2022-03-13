C.M. Ibrahim quits Congress, meets HDD and HDK

March 13, 2022

Bengaluru: Veteran Congress leader and MLC C.M. Ibrahim on Saturday formally quit the Congress and also resigned as MLC.

Ibrahim, who was unhappy with the Congress leadership for the past several months after he was denied the post of Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, had hinted that he would be quitting the Congress. Now, after waiting for the outcome of the Assembly polls held in five States, in which the Congress fared poorly, Ibrahim, who is also a former Union Minister, formally announced that he had resigned from the Congress and as well as a Member of the Legislative Council, at a press meet in the National capital held yesterday.

Ibrahim said that he had submitted his resignation from the primary membership of Congress Party to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Opposition Leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddharamaiah.

Likely to join JD(S)

Hours after quitting the Congress, Ibrahim, who had often hinted at joining the JD(S), met JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda (HDD) and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) at Bengaluru and held talks with them on his joining the party.

Later speaking to press persons, Ibrahim said that he was happy about the outcome of the talks with the top two leaders of the JD(S). Stating that he would talk to his community heads and leaders on Sunday, he said that he will also hold talks with Suttur Seer and several other seers, following which he will announce the date of joining JD(S).