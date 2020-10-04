C.T. Ravi resigns as Minister
October 4, 2020

Bengaluru: In a sudden development late on Saturday, Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi resigned from B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet, in keeping with the BJP’s policy of ‘one man one post.’

Ravi was recently appointed as BJP’s National General Secretary and only on Friday, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel had observed that Ravi should  voluntarily quit the Cabinet in keeping with the party’s policy of ‘one man one post.’

Ravi submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. However, the CM is yet to accept it, it is learnt. Along with his resignation letter, Ravi is said to have submitted a booklet containing his achievements as Minister in the past one year.

Ravi was inducted into the State Cabinet last year after BJP formed the Government following the collapse of JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government and was allotted Kannada and Culture and Tourism portfolio.

Searching