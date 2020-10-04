Illumination works begin in city
October 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has started preparations for the illumination of all important circles and thoroughfare in the city for the coming Dasara festival.

Although the State Government has decided to celebrate this year Dasara in a simple manner, the CESC has undertaken necessary works at all important circles, main roads and high traffic junctions, for illumination. Officials concerned are running against the time to complete illumination work as hardly 12 days are left for inauguration of Dasara festivities.

Roads around Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Hardinge Circle, Pathashala Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, D.D. Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, JLB Road, Hunsur Road and Ashoka Road are being spruced up to put colourful lighting. The licenced contractors are executing the works in different parts of the city.

  1. Santhosh Nagnoor says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    When lighting will start

    Reply

