Pre-wedding photo shoot at Palace premises?
News

Pre-wedding photo shoot at Palace premises?

October 4, 2020

Video goes viral on social media

Mysore/Mysuru: A video, pertaining to a pre- wedding photo shoot of a couple from Tamil Nadu in Mysore Palace premises has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said that pre-wedding photo shoots are not encouraged in Palace premises and added that thousands of tourists visit the Palace every day and take photos and videos besides stating that there is no restrictions for tourists clicking photos and capturing videos.

