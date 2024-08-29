‘CA site to Kharge’s Trust a scam’

August 29, 2024

Bengaluru: Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy on Wednesday demanded that the Government withdraw the notification allotting a five-acre Civic Amenities (CA) site to the trust headed by the family of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Narayanaswamy said that these sites be allotted through e-auction method. Maintaining that the irregularities in the allotment by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) seemed to be a bigger scam than the one related to MUDA, he alleged that the exchequer had incurred a loss of Rs. 550 crore to Rs. 600 crore as KIADB failed to auction these sites. Instead, the KIADB allotted the sites by fixing a mere Rs.2.5 crore per acre, instead of fixing the minimum price based on the Scheduled Rate (SR), which presently stands at Rs. 6.5 crore per acre in and around Devanahalli in Bengaluru, where the trust has been allotted the land.

Pointing out that KIADB issued guidelines for allotment of CA sites on Feb. 14, 2022 when the BJP Government was in power, Nayaranaswamy alleged that the Congress Government amended the guidelines soon after it assumed office last year.

Asserting that the KIADB moved at an amazing speed completing the entire process of allotment of CA sites to the Trust of Kharge family in just a month, the BJP MLC claimed that the allotment letters were issued on Mar. 8, 2024 just ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule in March.

“When Kharge’s family interests have to be protected, the entire process of allotment is completed in a month, where as the same KIADB sits on files of 72 dalits who had applied for land in 2021, after depositing Rs. 20 to Rs. 30 lakh”, he noted.